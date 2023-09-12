Belly Fat: Tips to Trim Your Tummy!

Belly Fat: Belly fat is the extra layer of fat that some people have around their stomachs. It's a normal part of our bodies, but having too much of it can sometimes be unhealthy.

The main cause of belly fat is when we eat more calories than our body needs. Not getting enough exercise can also make belly fat more likely.

Although belly fat can be a little tough to avoid, we can do so by making the right choices. It's a good idea to eat wholesome foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to prevent gaining too much belly fat. While avoiding foods that add up to the added belly fat!