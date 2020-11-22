Breast cancer kills one woman every thirteen minutes in India. It is one of the most common cancer diagnosed in both rural and urban women. Although it’s a deadly disease, we know very little about it. A survey says 50% of women reach the doctor at stage 3 of breast cancer and about 20% of women in stage 4. This delay in diagnosis of cancer risks their lives.

Sipping Thoughts hosted a conversation with the cancer survivor, Priya who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31. She shares her experience with us as well as some tips to fight cancer. In this video, she takes about the misconception, problems, and treatment-related to breast cancer. She is cancer-free and living her life to the fullest.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it is marked in many countries across the world. India needs to speak out louder in support of breast cancer as it is the need of the hour. Women survivors need to come out and speak about their experiences. Our effort is to be the voice for change and through Priya help those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. It is treatable but the condition is it should be detected in the early stages. Common symptoms of this cancer are a lump in the breast, swelling of the breast, redness around the nipples area, and blood discharge from the nipples.

Apart from dealing with cancer, women diagnosed with the same also suffer, many times, from anxiety and depression. In our country, mostly men are the earning member of the family so women also shy to tell their husbands about their condition. There is always a patriarchy shed on women that stops them from taking the right treatment at the right time. Breast cancer is no joke. It is like any other cancer—deadly. So, it’s time to take it seriously.

Breast health is the most ignored health concern for women. They tend to ignore the pain, shape change, as well as the lump, felt in the breasts, which need to be checked out. The problem is the late detection of cancer. If it is detected early then there are higher chances of saving that woman. Also, the stigma attached to breast cancer that one might lose a breast during treatment. How true is that? Priya reveals the reality of breast cancer as she has survived it.