  • ENG

Select Language

Tiger 3: Salman Khan's fitness regime and diet secrets you should know about

Salman Khan is known for his fit and toned physique, and either Bollywood actors or his fans all praise his fitness and swag even today. In fact, ladies go crazy when Bhaijaan goes shirtless in every film of his. Let's take a look at what the Bhaijaan diet and fitness routine are like.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : November 11, 2023 1:52 PM IST

Tiger 3: Salman Khan is known for his fit and toned physique, and either Bollywood actors or his fans all praise his fitness and swag even today. In fact, ladies go crazy when Bhaijaan goes shirtless in every film of his. Let's take a look at what the Bhaijaan diet and fitness routine are like.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more