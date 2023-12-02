Thyroid Health: If You Have Hypothyroidism, Eat These Foods

If your thyroid is not producing enough hormones, a condition known as hypothyroidism, it can affect your body in negative ways and leave you feeling sluggish.

Thyroid Health: Thyroid hormones are essential as they regulate energy levels, metabolism, body temperature, mood, heart rate, and blood pressure. If your thyroid is not producing enough hormones, a condition known as hypothyroidism, it can affect your body in negative ways and leave you feeling sluggish. If you have thyroid issues, the foods you eat can affect how you feel.