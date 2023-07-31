These foods will help you get rid of dry eyes

Eye Care : People have been facing major issues with their eyes. Do you also feel that your eyes are irritated and itchy? Or are you feeling a burning sensation in your eyes?

This happens when your eyes are not nicely lubricated; it happens when the eyeduct reduces or stops the production of tears.Dry eyes are also a result of nutrient deficiency. You can fix your dry eyes by getting more of the following nutrients:

1} Retinol

This is the active version of vitamin A found in carrots, eggs, butter, cheese, and fish.

2} zinc

This is abundant in pumpkin seeds, cashews, and chicken.

3} Omega3.

Walnuts, kidney beans, avocados, and salmon are great sources of this nutrient .