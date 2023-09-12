  • ENG

Select Language

Nipah virus: The signs and precautions you should take for the Nipah virus

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : September 12, 2023 2:25 PM IST

Nipah Virus: The Kerala Health Department issued a health alert in Kozhikode district after two deaths raised concerns of Nipah virus infection. Nipah virus is categorized as a zoonotic disease, meaning it can jump from animals to humans. This virus can also spread through contaminated food or direct person-to-person contact, making it a significant public health concern.

Initial symptoms of a Nipah virus infection may include fever, headache, breathing difficulties, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle pain, and severe weakness. In severe cases, the virus can progress to a life-threatening brain infection known as encephalitis. Testing for the Nipah virus involves taking nasal or throat swabs, urine samples, and blood samples.

Unfortunately, there is currently no vaccine or specific medication to cure Nipah virus infections. Treatment primarily involves managing the symptoms, which includes staying hydrated, getting plenty of rest, and using medications to control nausea or vomiting.Prevention is crucial when dealing with Nipah virus. It mainly spreads through contact with infected bats and pigs. To prevent infection, it is essential to avoid contact with sick animals. If you exhibit symptoms after visiting affected areas, consult a healthcare provider.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

Belly Fat: Tips to Trim Your Tummy!

Belly Fat

Belly Fat: Tips to Trim Your Tummy!

The main cause of belly fat is when we eat more calories than our body needs. Not getting enough exercise can also make belly fat more likely. It's a normal part of our bodies, but having too much of it can sometimes be unhealthy.

View more