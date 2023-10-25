  • ENG

The Ideal Skincare Routine If You Live In A Polluted City

Increased pollution is causing damage on our skin. This has made it critical for us to follow a certain skin care routine in such situation.

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : October 25, 2023 6:23 PM IST

Anti-Pollution Skincare Routine: Winter is here, and the skin is naturally becoming dry and lifeless. Now we can see dryness and discoloration on our skin well let me tell you that Pollution is a big contributor to dull skin. Increased pollution is causing damage on our skin. This has made it critical for us to follow a certain skin care routine in such situation.

In this video, we will look at simple steps to take in order to protect our skin from pollution damage.

