  • ENG

Select Language

The Dark Side of Teen Smartphone Use

We all love our phones, right? They help us chat with friends, play games, and do homework. But guess what? Spending too much time on them, like more than four hours a day, can actually cause some health issues in teens.

Published by Lakshmi Sharma |Published : December 10, 2023 5:19 PM IST

Smartphone Addiction : We all love our phones, right? They help us chat with friends, play games, and do homework. But guess what? Spending too much time on them, like more than four hours a day, can actually cause some health issues in teens.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more