The Archies: Veronica aka Suhana Khan's Secret Diet For The Film

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
The Archies: You'll all agree that Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, is well-known in the industry for being more than simply a starkid. She's about to make her Bollywood debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Let's see what she does to stay in shape, as she is frequently praised for having a toned and fit physique.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information