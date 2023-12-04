The Archies: Khushi Kapoor's Diet and Workout Regime Will Inspire You!

Khushi does not follow a strict diet plan but a balanced diet that is packed with fiber, nutrients and vitamins. She includes fruits and vegetables in her eating plan. She avoids sugary products and junk food.

The Archies: How excited are you to see the new Gen-Z star of Btown, Khushi Kapoor, in The Archies, releasing soon? No doubt the starkid has a fab, slim body to fall for. Let's have a look at her workout routine and diet plan to keep her in shape.