Telangana: More than 100 Children Fall Ill In Telangana, Due To Suspected Food Poisoning Case

Telangana: Over 200 students from IIIT-Basara in Telangana fell sick and had to be rushed to various hospitals. Students who fell sick all ate from two messes which were managed by the same contractor. The menu for lunch had been egg rice and pakodi. The children allege the conditions in which it was cooked probably led to contamination. It is learned that these 200 students were being shown in the in-house campus hospital turn by turn as there are presently only 50 beds. The seven doctors on duty have all reported for checkup. Some students, nearly 30, who appeared to be in more serious condition were shifted to the Akkampet PHC and to Nizamabad General Hospital for further treatment in ambulances.
