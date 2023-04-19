Summer Health Tips: 5 Healthy Foods To Keep Your Body Cool In This Hot Weather, Watch Video

- Health A-Z
Summer Health Tips: Eating healthy is crucial in summer as it helps maintain optimal health and prevents various health complications that may arise during the hot weather. In summer, our body loses water through sweating, making us more prone to dehydration and other heat-related illnesses. Therefore, a healthy and balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help replenish our body's lost nutrients and fluids. Moreover, consuming light, easily digestible meals can also prevent digestive issues and provide us with the energy needed to stay active during summer. Watch Video.