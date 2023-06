Stomach Cancer: Causes, Symptoms, And How To Prevent It

Stomach cancer or gastric cancer is identified as the sixth most common cancer worldwide. In 2020, an estimated 769,000 people died due to stomach cancer worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In most cases, stomach cancers are diagnosed when the disease is in advanced stage. This is because stomach cancers grow very slowly, and symptoms appear late. Initial symptoms of stomach cancer may also be mistaken for other less serious conditions such as acidity.

In this video, Dr. Jignesh Gandhi, Senior Consultant at the Department of General & Laparoscopic, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, sheds light on the causes of stomach cancer and how to prevent it.