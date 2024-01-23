Sonam Kapoor: How to lose more than 20 kilos postpartum weight like the actress

Women out there, don't stress about shedding those extra kilos. If Sonam can, you can too. Here's how to go about sustainable weight loss post-childbirth.

Sonam Kapoor: Recently, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a post-workout reel with the caption, "What a wow. 20 kg down. 6 more to go." She can be seen in a black attire uniform for the day standing in front of the mirror.