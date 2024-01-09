Smartphones and Skin: Staring at your phone too long may give you WRINKLES!

It's not just HEV light that can cause premature aging; frowning your face up to look at something small can have a huge effect on your skin.

Smartphones and Skin: It may be worth taking a little digital detox to try and limit your screen time. I know it's pretty difficult, but this will help our skin regenerate and take a break from the light.