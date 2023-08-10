Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Skincare: What Are The Factors Contributing To Wrinkles

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : August 10, 2023 12:06 PM IST

Skincare: Delve into the multifaceted world of skin aging as we explore the factors that extend beyond mere age and contribute to the formation of wrinkles. Discover the interplay between genetics, sun exposure, lifestyle choices, and environmental factors that shape the canvas of our skin over time. From the damaging effects of UV radiation to the role of collagen depletion, this comprehensive guide uncovers the intricate web of influences that lead to wrinkles, offering insights into effective prevention and management strategies for maintaining youthful and vibrant skin.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

Health Tips: Apple To Banana, Best Fruits To Lower Cholesterol Levels In The Body – Watch Video

Fruits

Health Tips: Apple To Banana, Best Fruits To Lower Cholesterol Levels In The Body – Watch Video

It's extremely important to keep a check on the cholesterol level in the body. High cholesterol can lead to blockage in the blood vessels, increasing risk for heart disease and strokes. Not all cholesterol is bad and there is a need for good cholesterol or high-density lipoprotein (HDL) in our body for important functions. Red meat, processed meat, fried foods are high on bad cholesterol while ghee, eggs, cheese must be added to diet for getting good cholesterol.

View more