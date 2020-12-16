The size zero debate has raged for years now and has become a dream of many women. From models to actresses, seeing their toned physique drives women to think, “can a nutritious diet give me a size zero figure?” Nutritionist Tina Sapra explains it all in a detailed conversation with Sipping Thoughts.

In the video, she explains how it is possible to get a size zero figure by eating a nutritious diet and exercising, but the process can take a lot of time. There is no shortcut to get to size zero so fast.

You either have to keep yourself starving, do lots of exercises, or take a lot of lipotropic injections if someone wants to reach their goal quickly. While some people opt for these injections, others indulge in different diets. If we compare the two approaches to weight loss, the food breaks down, and then it gradually reaches your bloodstream, which is a slow process. But injections are given intramuscularly, and goes directly into your bloodstream, raising your heart rate.

Anything that is injected directly will cause the blood pressure to go up and push the heart to work harder, thus increasing the chances of stroke, cardiac arrest or heart attacks.

Some people choose a keto diet to get fit in no time. Eating a keto diet will make your body produce ketones, which is then removed by urination. Every time you urinate ketone, it affects your kidney. It is a faster way to lose weight, but it can be harmful to your kidneys. Weak immunity and gut can lead to diabetes, thyroid, blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity, and PCOD.

All these diets can make the metabolic faster. But the right approach to a healthy physique is consuming healthy foods and exercising. If you eat junk food someday, exercise more. If you are having a heavy meal once a day, make sure other meals are light. Eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly to achieve desired results.