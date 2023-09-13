Simple Tips To Tackle Knee Pain!

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Joint Pain: The knee joint holds about 80 percent of the body weight when a person stands still. When an individual puts on some extra kilos, more strain is put on the joint, which results in inflammation. This results in osteoarthritis, which is the wearing away of the cartilage that protects the ends of the bones. In this case, instead of gliding, the bones start rubbing against each other.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information