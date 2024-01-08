  • ENG

Sidharth Malhotra: Fitness Secret Behind the Ripped-Hot Body of the Indian Police Force's Actor

You might think that Sidharth is a gym rat; instead, he likes to indulge in different kinds of workouts like aerial yoga, football, swimming, and martial arts.

Sidharth Malhotra: The actor believes in incorporating a variety of workouts, like running, cycling, and weight training, into his daily fitness routine. Sid makes sure that he does it for about an hour and four times a week.

