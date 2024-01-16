  • ENG

Sick Sinus Syndrome : What It Is? Symptoms and Causes

Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, and fainting. SSS often affects older adults, and its exact cause isn't always clear.

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : January 16, 2024 7:30 PM IST

Sick Sinus Syndrome : Sick Sinus Syndrome (SSS) is a heart condition where the sinoatrial node, the heart's natural pacemaker, malfunctions. It results in an irregular heartbeat, causing periods of bradycardia (slow heart rate) or tachycardia (fast heart rate). Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, and fainting. SSS often affects older adults, and its exact cause isn't always clear. Treatment may involve medications or a pacemaker to regulate heart rhythm. Regular medical monitoring is essential to manage symptoms and prevent complications, ensuring individuals with Sick Sinus Syndrome maintain optimal heart function.

