Shilpa Shetty Fitness: 47-Year Old Shilpa Shetty Kundra Lifestyle Revealed, Watch Video

Shilpa Shetty Birthday: The Bollywood actress (Shilpa Shetty) turns 47 today, but the diva still looks her fittest best. But, did you know the secret behind this? Actress Shilpa maintains herself and remains fit by doing yoga regularly. Not only this but the Bollywood superstar encourages her fans to live a healthy lifestyle. Shilpa remains very active on social media and keeps on posting her fitness and yoga videos for her fans. If you are someone who wants to have a body like The Diva Shilpa Shetty, then this video is for you. In this video, will tell you about the fitness secret of (Bollywood superstar Shilpa Shetty).

Shilpa Shetty Workout:

Bollywood actor & fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty never stopped to spread awareness about holistic wellness. As a 47-year old mother of two kids Shilpa always proves that she is the fitness freak as she always do yoga asanas and follow her diet strictly with discipline. She lives her life by her famous philosophy of 'Swasth Raho, Mast Raho' that means Stay Healthy, Stay Happy.