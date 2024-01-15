Shahid Kapoor Fitness: Everything about actor's strict vegetarian diet to intense gym workout!

Shahid is disciplined and never misses out on his workout. He begins his workout with some running on the treadmill and includes different exercises as well as equipment training.

Shahid Kapoor Fitness: Shahid Kapoor is well known for his acting skills and impressive dance moves in the tinsel town, along with his ripped body, which has left millions of girls can't stop gushing. He entered Bollywood in 2003 with ishq vishq, making every girl fall in ishq with him. Since then, with his upcoming flick with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, I'm wondering if all the men out there must be in the wait to get a sneak peek at what the Kabir Singh actor does to maintain that perfect abs' body.