Sanya Malhotra Fitness: Follow the actress' diet plan for a week and see results

Sanya played a wrestler in her Bollywood debut, and since then she has played a variety of roles, showing her versatility. Let's check out what she eats in a day and what her workout plan is like to maintain her fitness.

Sanya Malhotra Fitness: Sanya played a wrestler in her Bollywood debut, and since then she has played a variety of roles, showing her versatility. Let's check out what she eats in a day and what her workout plan is like to maintain her fitness.