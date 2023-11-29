  • ENG

Select Language

Sanya Malhotra Fitness: Follow the actress' diet plan for a week and see results

Sanya played a wrestler in her Bollywood debut, and since then she has played a variety of roles, showing her versatility. Let's check out what she eats in a day and what her workout plan is like to maintain her fitness.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : November 29, 2023 7:58 PM IST

Sanya Malhotra Fitness: Sanya played a wrestler in her Bollywood debut, and since then she has played a variety of roles, showing her versatility. Let's check out what she eats in a day and what her workout plan is like to maintain her fitness.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more