Role Of Robotic Technology In Effective Treatment Of Urogynaecology Disorders

In this video, Dr Rubina Shanawaz Z, a leading Uro-Gynecologist and robotic surgeon from Fortis Healthcaretalks about how Robotic surgery can be an excellent solution for various common urogynaecological issues women face. Uro-gynaecological disorders have a significant impact on women's health. These conditions, including urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse, can arise from various factors such as pregnancy, hormonal changes, obesity, and genetic predisposition.

Ignoring these disorders can lead to worsening symptoms and complications over time. Treatment options for urogynecological conditions range from simple lifestyle changes to advanced interventions like robotic-assisted surgery. Lifestyle modifications may include pelvic floor exercises, weight management, and dietary adjustments. However, surgical procedures with new-age robotic-assisted systems like da Vinci's can effectively and precisely treat more severe cases. It offers faster recovery, less blood loss, less pain, and minimal scarring.