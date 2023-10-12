Pollution In Delhi: Protect Your Lungs in Pollution Season with these 3 foods

As pollution increases, it becomes harder for us to inhale oxygen. Our lungs work extra hard to process the available amount of oxygen for our body. In such cases, it becomes important for us to pay attention to our lung health.

Pollution In Delhi: Polution season is around the corner, and people with breathing issues like azma and other health issues related to the lungs and respiration will be concerned. As pollution increases, it becomes harder for us to inhale oxygen. Our lungs work extra hard to process the available amount of oxygen for our body. In such cases, it becomes important for us to pay attention to our lung health.

In this video, we will suggest 3 foods that will help you fight those pollution days.