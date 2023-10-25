  • ENG

Pregnancy: Pomegranate To Boost Fertility When Trying To Get Pregnant !

Did you know pomegranates can stimulate a healthy sex drive, which is related to pregnancy in someways!

Published : October 25, 2023

Pregnancy: Did you know pomegranates can stimulate a healthy sex drive and help the production of folic acid, required for conception? It also contains antioxidants that could help increase blood flow to the uterus and promote the uterine lining, important for a healthy pregnancy

