Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Poverty Impact On Mind: How Childhood Experience Affects the Development of Mind

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : July 14, 2023 6:56 PM IST

Poverty Impact On Mind: In this thought-provoking video, we delve into the often-overlooked consequences of poverty on the human mind. Poverty, with its relentless grip on millions of lives worldwide, extends far beyond financial hardship. It significantly influences mental well-being, shaping thoughts, emotions, and cognitive abilities in profound ways.

This video sheds light on the psychological barriers that poverty erects, exploring the impact on self-esteem, motivation, and mental health. We challenge common misconceptions surrounding poverty, aiming to foster empathy, understanding, and social change.

Join us on this eye-opening journey as we unravel the intricate connections between poverty and the human mind, ultimately aiming to inspire collective action towards a more equitable and compassionate society

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

Poverty Impact On Mind: How Childhood Experience Affects the Development of Mind

Community

Poverty Impact On Mind: How Childhood Experience Affects the Development of Mind

This video sheds light on the psychological barriers that poverty erects, exploring the impact on self-esteem, motivation, and mental health. We challenge common misconceptions surrounding poverty, aiming to foster empathy, understanding, and social change. Join us on this eye-opening journey as we unravel the intricate connections between poverty and the human mind, ultimately aiming to inspire collective action towards a more equitable and compassionate society

Monsoon Dengue Rising : Delhi's Monsoon Escalating into Dengue Cases and Characteristics Explained

Aedes

Monsoon Dengue Rising : Delhi's Monsoon Escalating into Dengue Cases and Characteristics Explained

symptoms of dengue, which include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, and fatigue. By understanding these symptoms, viewers will be better equipped to recognize the early signs of dengue and seek appropriate medical attention promptly. We emphasize the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment to prevent the disease from progressing into its severe forms, such as dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome

View more