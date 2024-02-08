Pomegranate Peel Tea: Check out the recipe and the amazing benefits it offers

The hydroalcoholic pomegranate peel extract appears to have antibacterial properties that may help with the treatment of cough and sore throat.

Pomegranate Peel Tea: Experts say pomegranate peels can offer you an extra dose of antioxidants and are especially great for detoxification, relief from cold and cough, and can help treat skin problems and hair loss. All you want to know about their health benefits. It is beneficial to any age group. Pomegranate peel is rich in antioxidants, predominantly tannins, and flavonoids. These help reduce cough symptoms. These compounds possess anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, potentially aiding in soothing throat irritation and respiratory discomfort.