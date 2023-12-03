  • ENG

Pneumonia Alert! Is China Pneumonia as dangerous as COVID?

China has recovered from the unexpected arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are now unresolved concerns over a mysterious pneumonia outbreak.

Published : December 3, 2023

China Pneumonia: China has recovered from the unexpected arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are now unresolved concerns over a mysterious pneumonia outbreak. Hospitalizations have surged as a result of the unidentified virus. The Indian government has also issued guidelines for children's preventive actions in light of this.

