Pig-to-Human kidney Transplant !

Kidney Transplant : Doctors transplanted a pig's kidney into a brain-dead man's body, after which shocking results came out. The surprising thing is that after one month of transplant, the pig kidney is functioning normally in the human body.

Due to this, experts now believe that it has moved closer to the possibility of using animal tissues and organs to fight human disease.

According to researchers at NYU Langone Health in New York, a 50-year-old man had severe kidney damage and end-stage disease, but his organs produced urine shortly after the transplant. Talking to reporters , he said that the transplant was done more than a month ago and that the kidney is still working.

Here, a kidney was transplanted; maybe in the future, science will come up with various other ideas to save humankind.

What are your comments on this surprising event?