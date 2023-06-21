Pavanamuktasana: Benefits of Wind-Relieving Pose and How To Do It

International Day of Yoga: Pavanamuktasana, also known as Wind-Relieving Pose is an excellent asana for releasing abdominal gas, as its name suggests. It gets its name from the Sanskrit words, pavana, meaning wind, mukta, meaning to relieve or release, and asana, meaning posture. The wind-Relieving pose is part of the Padma Sadhana sequence.

Are you curious to know how you can master this asana at home on this international yoga day? In the video above, Eesha Buwa, Yoga Trainer, Sri Sri School Of Yoga, Art Of Living tells you the benefits of performing this yoga asana as well as how to do it the right way.