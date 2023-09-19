Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra's Diet Plan And Fitness Secrets Revealed!

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Celebrity Fitness: Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with beau Raghav Chadha this month in Udaipur, and fans cannot keep calm to see the pair get on the path to forever soon. Meanwhile, let's take a peek into what the bride-to-be is following to stay in shape for the big day.
