There is no rule book for parenting and there is no one right way to raise a child. All parents want what’s best for their children, but being a parent isn’t always easy and every parent makes mistakes. But the biggest parenting mistake we make is to assume that we know how to parent our children and we don’t need to learn anything new, said Sushant Kalra, Founder, Parwarish Institute of Parenting.

The problem is that most parents weigh things based on how their parents parented them. “To believe the old ways of parenting would work on our children is one of many mistakes parents make while parenting their children. What worked for us 30 years back would possibly not work for our children today,” asserted Kalra. However, he said, there is never a bad parent because what you do for your children, nobody in this world will ever do the same for them.

In a conversation with Sipping Thoughts, Kalra sheds light on other common mistakes parents make while raising kids and things that are making parents excessively involved in their children’s lives, also called helicopter parenting. Watch the video above for helpful parenting tips from the expert.

Sushant Kalra is a TEDx speaker who specialized in empowering parents and teachers in nurturing the limitless potential of children.