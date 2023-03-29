Pancreatic Cancer: Doctor Explains 7 Unusual Symptoms of This Silent Killer

Pancreatic cancer, also known as the 'silent killer' is one of those diseases that doesn't show up symptoms when it first attacks the immune system of the body (during its early stages). The disease can affect your pancreas, a gland in your abdomen that aids in digestion. Your pancreas releases enzymes that aid digestion and produces hormones that help manage your blood sugar. Therefore when the organ is in trouble, the first sign can be indigestion. However, there is a reason why experts call it a 'silent killer'.

In the video, Dr Deeksha Kapoor, Consultant, GI Surgery, GI Oncology and Bariatric Surgery, Institute of Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Medanta, Gurugram, has explained how one can identify the symptoms of this silent killer, and what one should be doing to keep the pancreas safe from such diseases and condition.

In short, here is what the doctor wants you to know about the signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer:

Nothing shows up in its early stages. However, when people do see or experience the symptoms, they are often similar to the symptoms of other medical conditions, such as an ulcer or pancreatitis. As cancer grows, these are some signs that the patient can experience:

Bloating Weakness Loss of appetite Nausea or vomiting A burning sensation inside the stomach Painful swelling in the stomach or leg (mainly happens due to the blood clot). Change in skin colour (the gums and inner lips can turn yellow)

Note: It is important to get yourself checked by a physician when you experience any unexplained symptoms that worry you. Many other conditions can cause these symptoms, so your doctor may check for these conditions as well as for pancreatic cancer.