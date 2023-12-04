  • ENG

Select Language

Overhydration: Why is too much water bad for you?

When you drink too much water, your kidneys have to work too hard to filter out the excess. You experience weariness and tension as a result of the hormone reaction this causes.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : December 4, 2023 8:24 PM IST

Overhydration: Water is necessary for all bodily cells to function properly. Overhydration, or drinking too much water, is the issue that develops. There's no single formula to determine how much water you should drink daily. The popular recommendation of eight glasses a day is a good starting point.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more