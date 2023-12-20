Onions: Why Onions, Especially, Should Be Eaten Fresh and Raw?

Raw onions contain dietary fibre, which is crucial for proper digestion and elimination of waste from the body.

Onions: An essential ingredient in most worldwide cuisines is raw onion. They are available in a variety of colors, including red, white, and yellow. Eating raw onions offers multiple benefits, despite the fact that some people may not like their strong flavor and pungent odor.