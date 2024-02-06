Nora Fatehi Birthday Special: Actress diet and fitness secrets OUT!

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Nora Fatehi Birthday Special: Well, you will be surprised to know that she does not follow any specific or strict diet. She enjoys her food and pretty much eats what she likes, even carbs. However, she makes sure her diet is balanced and she eats in moderation. She has lots of fruits to compensate for her sugar cravings. She also adds lots of seasonal veggies and green leafy vegetables to her diet. What about her cheat day? So like everyone else, she also loves to have pizza, burgers, and desserts as her cheat meals. And hydration is what she makes sure to maintain the weight and the skin glow too.
