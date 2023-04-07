Nicotine Harmful Effects: How To Get Rid Of Nicotine From Your Body, Watch Video

- Health A-Z
Nicotine Harmful Effects: Nicotine is a highly addictive substance found in tobacco products. Once you quit smoking, your body will naturally begin to eliminate nicotine from your system. However, there are some things you can do to speed up the process. First, you should drink plenty of water to help flush out the toxins from your body. Additionally, engaging in regular exercise can increase your metabolism and help you sweat out the nicotine. Eating a healthy diet that's high in fiber can also help to remove toxins from your body. To Know More, Watch Video.