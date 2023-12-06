  • ENG

Select Language

Neuropathy: Which diet helps alleviate nerve pain and repair nerves?

Consume one or more fruits daily to aid in the healing of damaged nerves. Fruits high in antioxidants, such as melons, berries, peaches, cherries, grapes, and oranges, can help reduce inflammation and damage to nerves.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : December 6, 2023 2:47 PM IST

Neuropathy: Eating a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods is definitely beneficial if you suffer from nerve pain. Numerous options exist for better nerves and reduced pain with a plant-based diet. Try this diet right now.

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more