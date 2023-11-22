Neha Sharma's fitness plan will inspire you to get a toned body | The Health Site

We wouldn't deny that actress Neha Sharma is too hot to handle. She frequently spotted outside her gym with her sister, flaunting her trendy attire, so let's check what the actress eats in a day and what her workout routine is like to maintain that hot figure.

Neha Sharma Fitness Plan: We wouldn't deny that actress Neha Sharma is too hot to handle. She frequently spotted outside her gym with her sister, flaunting her trendy attire, so let's check what the actress eats in a day and what her workout routine is like to maintain that hot figure.