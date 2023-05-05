NEET-Related Anxiety: Mental Health Expert Speaks, Watch Video

NEET UG 2023 exam date latest news by NTA today: Anxiety is normal before tests or exams. Mostly, it is protective and healthy as it motivates us to study harder, remain disciplined and perform well. However, it can get excessive at times which can be problematic. Signs of clinical anxiety include persistent worrying lasting all day, minimal control over this anxiety, inability to sleep, feeling exhausted, feeling tense in the body and having panic attacks. Please seek professional help and talk to your family if you are experiencing these things.

Study On Medical Students

A study done on Medical Students by Gautam, Gupta, Bhatia et al. (IJCP, 2011) showed that over 48% of students experience excessive or clinical anxiety at some point in their medical training, leaving them feeling hopeless about their future. A recent study by UNICEF (State of Word's Children, 2021) showed 1 in 7 high school students in India suffer from some psychological condition. The survey of medical students by Gautam et al. was among the first to advocate for setting up counselling centres in schools.