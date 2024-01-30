Neck Pain: How to Cure Cervical Spondylitis Permanently at Home!

Neck pain can be alleviated by applying heat and cold packs. To ease tight muscles, apply a warm compress or heating pad for 15-20 mins.

Neck Pain: Symptoms gradually start with neck pain, stiffness, and a reduced range of motion. In addition, you may experience headaches, tingling, or weakness in the arms and hands. Medical treatment is essential for managing cervical spondylitis. However, did you know there are natural ways to alleviate neck pain?