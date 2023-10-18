  • ENG

Select Language

Navratri Fast : Foods To Avoid While Fasting For Better Heart Health

Navratri fasting is a significant and sacred tradition observed by Hindus,Instead, they opt for a diet that includes fruits, dairy products, and specific flours like singhara or kuttu,While there are few things that we should completely avoid during fasting to ensure our optimal health .

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : October 18, 2023 2:46 PM IST

Navratri Fasting: Navratri fasting is a significant and sacred tradition observed by Hindus during the nine-day festival of Navratri. During this period, devotees abstain from consuming grains, non-vegetarian food, and some even refrain from consuming onion and garlic. Instead, they opt for a diet that includes fruits, dairy products, and specific flours like singhara or kuttu. Fasting is a way to purify the body and soul, showing devotion to the goddess Durga. It also encourages self-discipline and introspection, making it not only a religious practice but also a spiritual one. While there are few things that we should completely avoid during fasting to ensure our optimal health .

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more