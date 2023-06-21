Natarajasana: How To Perform Dancer Pose, Benefits And More | The Art of Living

International Day of Yoga: Natarajasana, also known as dancer pose, combines challenging backbend and balance elements. The name is derived from the Sanskrit terms "Nata," which means dancer or performer, "Raja," which means kind, and "Asana," which means position. It is also known as the "Lord of the Dance Pose" and the "Dancer's Pose." Continue reading to learn more about this yoga pose, its advantages, and how to do it.

Are you curious to know how you can master this asana at home on this international yoga day? In the video above, Eesha Buwa, Yoga Trainer, Sri Sri School Of Yoga, Art Of Living tells you the benefits of performing this yoga asana as well as how to do it the right way.