Mushroom: Health benefits of mushrooms you must know during the winter!

Mushrooms contain amino acids containing sulfur that increase body immunity. They also contain natural antibiotics, which prevent the growth of microbes and fungal infections.

Published by fauzia.naaz |Published : January 28, 2024 7:10 PM IST

Mushroom: Don't you love mushrooms? They are a rich, low-calorie source of fiber, protein, and antioxidants. Mushrooms have several health benefits, and they can be a good addition to your winter diet.

