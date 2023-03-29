Mouth Ulcer Prevention: How To Cure Ulcers By Following These Basic Tips, Expert Speaks, Watch Video

- Health A-Z
Mouth Ulcer Remedy: During summers, mouth ulcers can become more common due to dehydration, increased consumption of acidic fruits, and exposure to ultraviolet rays. To prevent mouth ulcers in summer, it is important to stay hydrated, avoid spicy and acidic foods, and apply sunscreen to the lips. If mouth ulcers persist or become severe, it is recommended to consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment. To Know More, Watch Video.