  • ENG

Select Language

Mouth Taping for Sleep Explained ! Benefits And Drawbacks

Published by TheHealthSite.com |Published : October 4, 2023 1:39 PM IST

Mouth Taping: Mouth taping for sleep is a practice where individuals apply tape over their mouths before bedtime to keep their mouths closed during sleep. It has gained popularity in recent times due to its potential benefits, primarily in the context of improving sleep quality and addressing various sleep-related issues.Here's an explainer on why it is done and why it has become a trend

Fitness VideosView More

Beauty VideosView More

Diseases & Conditions VideosView More

Sex & Relationships VideosView More

Pregnancy VideosView More

Health Calculator

Latest Articles

View more