Monsoon Dengue Rising : Delhi's Monsoon Escalating into Dengue Cases and Characteristics Explained

Monsoon Dengue Rising : we delve into the impact of Delhi's monsoon season on the surge of dengue cases and provide insights into the symptoms associated with the disease. Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection, poses a significant public health concern in Delhi during the monsoon period. Join us as we explore the reasons behind the upsurge in dengue cases and discuss measures to mitigate its spread.

Furthermore, we shed light on the symptoms of dengue, which include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, and fatigue. By understanding these symptoms, viewers will be better equipped to recognize the early signs of dengue and seek appropriate medical attention promptly. We emphasize the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment to prevent the disease from progressing into its severe forms, such as dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome.