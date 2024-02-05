Monkey Fever: Karnataka on Alert: Symptoms You Should Be Aware Of

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Monkey Fever: Monkey fever or Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) has claimed two lives in Karnataka calling for urgent action and implementation of preventive measures to contain spread of the disease. The tick-borne haemorrhagic fever, usually contracted by monkeys, is caused by KFD virus which is an arbobirus of the family Flaviviridae. The initial symptoms of the viral disease are sudden fever, headache, body ache, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. while severe disease with haemorrhagic symptoms may occur later. Preventive measures involve avoiding tick bites through protective clothing, repellents, and caution in endemic areas. Education and awareness are crucial for at-risk populations.
