Period Pain: Mistakes To Avoid During Periods To Stay Healthy!

Periods: Every woman experiences her period at some point in her life, and it's essential to handle it with care and attention. However, there are common mistakes that some women make during their menstrual cycle that can lead to discomfort or health issues. In this video, we'll discuss three of these mistakes and why it's crucial to avoid them.

Neglecting Hydration

When you're menstruating, your body loses more fluids than usual, which can lead to dehydration Dehydration can worsen common period symptoms like bloating and headaches.Aim to drink adequate water and consume hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber

Ignoring Nutrition

Cravings for sugary or unhealthy foods are common, but indulging in them excessively can lead to blood sugar spikes and crashes, worsening mood swings and irritability. Focus on a balanced diet If you have cravings, try to satisfy them with healthier options like dark chocolate or fruit.

Skipping Exercise

Many women tend to avoid exercise altogether during their periods due to discomfort or fatigue. While it's essential to listen to your body, skipping exercise entirely can be a mistake. Engage in gentle exercises like walking .